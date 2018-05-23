Finance minister holds meeting with Head of EBRD Armenia Office

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Finance minister of Armenia Atom Janjughazyan received Head of the Office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Yerevan Dimitri Gvindadze, the ministry told Armenpress.

The Head of the EBRD Armenia Office congratulated minister Janjughazyan on assuming office. He assured that the EBRD will continue providing both technical and project support to Armenia. Dimitri Gvindadze said they mainly finance the real sector of the economy, as well as implement projects mainly in financial and energy spheres.

During the meeting the possible cooperation directions and further process were discussed. The Armenian finance minister said the ministry will continue implementing the reforms agenda.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan