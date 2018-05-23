50 corpses identified in Cuba plane crash

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Cuban authorities continue the identification process of the plane crash victims.

The remains of 50 victims of the plane crash have already been identified, Milenio reported citing local authorities.

A local coroner said the identification process will last for about a month.

The Boeing 737-201 crashed at 12:08 (16:08 GMT) on Friday, shortly after taking off from Havana on an internal flight to Holguin on the east of the island.

All six crew members on board were Mexican and the majority of the passengers were Cuban, with five foreigners reported to be among them.

The plane was carrying 111 passengers. Only two survived, according to RIA Novosti.

