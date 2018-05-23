Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

Armenian U16 football team defeat Georgia in friendly match


YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The U16 Armenian football team had a victory in a friendly match, the football federation reported.

The friendly match between the Armenian and Georgian U16 football teams took place in the football federation’s pitch in Yerevan.

The Armenian team won 3:1.

