We will be constructive opposition, will not create artificial obstacles for Government – Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Vice president of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov hopes that both the Government and the National Assembly will act exclusively in line with the national interests of the Armenian People, Armenia and Artsakh. “Yes, there is new reality. We will be constructive opposition and will not create artificial obstacles for the Government but there are some program points that can never be subject of discussion or bargaining for us. These are the development of democracy and political pluralism”, ARMENPRESS reports Sharmazanov as saying during the hour of announcements at the National Assembly.

According to him, with all the shortcomings of the previous government, those values developed and it the new authorities should resemble their approaches in terms of pluralism and tolerance. Sharmazanov noted that absence and refusal of pluralism is a direct way to dictatorship.

“Artsakh can never become part of Azerbaijan and the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination is not a subject for discussions. This is not a territorial conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but a struggle for the right to self-determination and freedom, where Armenia is not a conflicting side with Azerbaijan, but the security guarantor of the people of Artsakh. Natonal security and army building are priorities for us. To my deep conviction real democratic values and national traditional and Christian values do not contradict each other, but are combinable. We will continue to support and value traditional family values, the Armenian Apostolic Church, at the same time respecting the cultural and national traditions of others”, Sharmazanov said, adding that the new Cabinet should ensure at least the same economic growth as their Cabinet did in 2017, 7.5% growth.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan