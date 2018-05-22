WATCH: Full Armenia episode of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenia episode of CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown is already available online two days after airing.

The show features world-renowned chef, bestselling author and multiple Emmy-winning television personality Anthony Bourdain as he travels across the globe to uncover little-known destinations and diverse cultures.

SOAD’s Serj Tankian, the Armenian-American rock musician, was Bourdain’s guide while the chef was in Armenia. Bourdain also visited Artsakh as part of the show.

The state tourism committee of the ministry of economic development of investments of Armenia and the ministry of culture, youth affairs and tourism of Artsakh assisted in the filming of the episode.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan