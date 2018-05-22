La Francophonie summit to proceed as expected, says Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. The preparations for the La Francophonie summit in Yerevan are underway and there will not be any deviation from its agenda, spokesperson for the ministry of foreign affairs Tigran Balayan said at a May 22 press briefing.

“Although I must confess that we are a bit held back from the schedule, the discussion at the Prime Minister’s office yesterday and the instructions which followed allow to say that there will not be a deviation from the agenda both in terms of the planned events and documentations,” he said.

Balayan reminded that one of the fundamental documents of the organization is expected to be adopted in Yerevan – the Living Together Yerevan Pact, with discussions over it still ongoing. Several other documents are also being prepared.

He said that Armenia will host more than 100 delegations. Top level delegations of international organizations will also arrive to Armenia.

“Works are underway, today an organizational delegation will arrive in Yerevan, which will be our main partner in terms of holding the summit, it will have meetings with agencies in-charge,” Balayan said.

Balayan said the delegation of the Francophonie organization itself will soon arrive also.

The summit will take place in October.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan