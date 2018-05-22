Russian, Turkish FMs discuss Syria over phone

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu held a telephone conversation on May 22 during which the ministers discussed the joint work on promoting the Syrian settlement process with the Astana format, the Russian foreign ministry said, RIA Novosti reports.

“The ministers discussed a number of urgent issues of mutual interest, including the joint work in the Astana format on the Syrian settlement based on the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2254”, the statement said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



