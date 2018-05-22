Armenia determined to not allow positional change in any part – foreign ministry

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is determined to not allow any positional change in any section, foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said, mentioning that this message is at the basis of the joint visit by the defense and foreign ministers to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Nakhijevan section.

“The clarifications of the defense ministry revealed why the ministers of defense and foreign affairs visited particularly this part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and not Tavush or any other directions. My colleague at the defense ministry has already notified that the Azerbaijan side is implementing certain works which pose a direct danger for our positions.

Getting to know the situation on spot implies relevant work. We’ve warned both the Azerbaijani side and the mediators on numerous occasions that these works are escalating the situation and might cause undesirable losses,” Tigran Balayan said.

In response to a question, the FM spokesperson said that they’ve notified the international community on the Azerbaijani actions at this section of the Armenian border.

“We’ve also notified that this might lead to more tension. This is our constant work,” Balayan said.

