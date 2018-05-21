Armenian Premier promises amnesty of traffic camera tickets

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan promises amnesty of traffic camera tickets, PM Pashinyan told the reporters following the inauguration ceremony of the Cabinet members at the Presidential Residence. “We must declare amnesty of fines”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

Answering the question about his proposal to temporary suspend the traffic cameras, PM Pashinyan also noted that they will observe the statistics of traffic discipline to see whether there are any positive or negative tendencies.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan