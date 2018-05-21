‘I’ll be happy if corruption is eradicated in Armenia’, says Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan is happy over the steps to eradicate corruption in Armenia, Armenpress reports.

During a meeting with reporters in the Parliament, the Speaker, commenting on the statement of Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan on revealing corruption channels, said he will be happy if corruption is eradicated in Armenia.

Asked why the previous leadership didn’t fight for discovering such phenomena, the Parliament Speaker said: “When they are revealed, we will be able to assess the differences that time”.

Asked what is his opinion over the Prime Minister’s desire for holding snap parliamentary elections, Ara Babloyan said: “We will discuss it”.

New Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced that the issue of holding snap parliamentary elections will be discussed with the political forces, but, most probably, the elections will be held this year. Parliamentary majority Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) announced that it doesn’t consider appropriate holding snap elections.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan