Two dead in Everest climbing attempt
YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Two adventurers died while attempting to summit the world’s tallest mountain, the Himalayan Times reported.
Oddly enough, the incident happened just hours after an Australia woman climbed Mount Everest for the second time in two years
The victims of the incident are said to be Japanese and a Macedonian nationals. The Japanese climber was identified as 35-year-old Nobukazu Kuriki and the Macedonian was 63-year-old Gjeorgi Petkov.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:50 New minister eyes tackling demographic, poverty problems by tripling maternity benefit
- 12:44 Two dead in Everest climbing attempt
- 12:38 Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Rome title for 8th time
- 12:24 Armenian wrestler wins European Championship
- 12:22 33 corpses ID’d in Cuba plane crash
- 12:09 Armenian boxers win 4 medals at Russia int’l tournament
- 12:07 Steering committee of ex-deputy minister’s new political party holds inaugural sitting
- 11:51 Supporters of imprisoned former military commander rally outside Yerevan courthouse
- 11:40 In 7 days instead of 7 years: Armenian President on awakening sense of being a citizen among people
- 10:53 Member of Pashinyan’s iconic Make A Step movement named chief of new oversight service
- 10:13 PM Pashinyan vows to eliminate barriers on using Diaspora’s potential for development of state institutions
- 10:11 Military investigates shooting of 19-year-old Private
- 09:55 Nicolas Maduro re-elected President of Venezuela
- 09:51 Belgium’s Prime Minister congratulates Armenian counterpart on election
- 09:44 Business makes price revisions – economist on decline of prices of sugar, banana and other products
- 05.19-20:47 NSS Armenia vows exposure of people standing behind grand corruption schemes
- 05.19-19:33 Indian PM sends congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan
- 05.19-18:09 No representative of Armenian authorities will order the court to make this or that ruling – PM Pashinyan
- 05.19-17:58 Russian MFA responds to official Baku in relation with meeting with Artsakh’s representatives
- 05.19-17:19 Artsakh’s President receives Culture Minister of Armenia
- 05.19-16:34 Lavrov cancels visit to Argentina to participate in G20 summit
- 05.19-15:49 Armen Sarkissian sends condolence letter to President of Council of State of Cuba
- 05.19-15:43 President Armen Sarkissian congratulates Louise Simon Manukyan
- 05.19-15:22 Numerous criminal authorities and “thieves in law” taken to police departments
- 05.19-14:07 NSS Director denies information about FBI group’s arrival to Armenia
- 05.19-13:55 Armenia’s minority representatives pay tribute to memory of victims of Pontic Genocide
- 05.19-13:32 Nikol Pashinyan releases footage introducing the Official Residence
- 05.19-13:26 Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime nearly 250 times
- 05.19-13:25 FMs of Armenia and Artsakh meet in Stepanakert
- 05.19-13:13 President Armen Sarkissian urges Garegin Chugaszyan to stop hunger strike
- 05.19-12:27 Defense and Foreign Ministers of Armenia visit south-western border
- 05.19-12:20 Airplane crashes in Cuba with 110 aboard – 3 survive
- 05.19-11:32 Valery Osipyan appoints Deputy Police Chiefs
- 05.19-11:15 European Stocks - 18-05-18
- 05.19-11:12 Our primary obligation is to ensure Artsakh’s security – Foreign Minister
12:37, 05.17.2018
Viewed 1775 times WATCH: CNN offers glimpse into anticipated Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Armenia episode
16:41, 05.18.2018
Viewed 1675 times Food safety agents confirm Salmonella as cause of Armavir mass food poisoning incident
17:00, 05.14.2018
Viewed 1609 times Erdogan repeats unfriendly statements towards Armenia in London speech
15:54, 05.17.2018
Viewed 1494 times Investigation launched by Article 301 of Turkish Penal Code against Garo Paylan for using “Genocide” word
19:35, 05.17.2018
Viewed 1448 times Israeli PM’s son announces that Turkey is responsible for Armenian Genocide