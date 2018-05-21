Two dead in Everest climbing attempt

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Two adventurers died while attempting to summit the world’s tallest mountain, the Himalayan Times reported.

Oddly enough, the incident happened just hours after an Australia woman climbed Mount Everest for the second time in two years

The victims of the incident are said to be Japanese and a Macedonian nationals. The Japanese climber was identified as 35-year-old Nobukazu Kuriki and the Macedonian was 63-year-old Gjeorgi Petkov.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan