Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 May

Armenian wrestler wins European Championship


YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Wrestler of the Armenian youth Greco Roman wrestling team Sahak Hovhannisyan has won the European Championship.

Hovhannisyan defeated his Georgian rival in the  60 kg division 5:3.

Four other Armenian wrestlers won bronze medals.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration