Armenian boxers win 4 medals at Russia int’l tournament


YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian boxers have won four medals in an international tournament in Khabarovsk, Russia.

Super-heavyweight Gurgen Hovhannisyan won gold as he beat his Russian rival in the final round.

Two other boxers, Arman Darchinyan and Henrik Sargsyan , won silver and bronze respectively.

