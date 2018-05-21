Armenian boxers win 4 medals at Russia int’l tournament
YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian boxers have won four medals in an international tournament in Khabarovsk, Russia.
Super-heavyweight Gurgen Hovhannisyan won gold as he beat his Russian rival in the final round.
Two other boxers, Arman Darchinyan and Henrik Sargsyan , won silver and bronze respectively.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan
