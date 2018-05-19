Indian PM sends congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being elected Prime Minister of Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message runs as follows,

“India’s relations with Armenia are historic, warm and friendly. I am confident that these relations will further strengthen and expand in the upcoming years. I expect to work with you in this direction.

Taking the opportunity, I convey my best wishes for the welfare and success of Your Excellency, as well as the progress of the friendly people of Armenia”.

