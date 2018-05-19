Russian MFA responds to official Baku in relation with meeting with Artsakh’s representatives

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Russia has responded to the complaint of Azerbaijani foreign ministry over the meeting of the Russian foreign ministry representative with the representatives of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), ARMENPRESS reports, Ria Novosti informed.

“Russian position on Nagorno Karabakh never supposed to refuse to participate in concrete international events only for the reason that it’s possible to meet “face to face” representatives of Karabakh there”, Russian foreign ministry said.

The Russian foreign ministry informed that the meeting took place in the sidelines of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic service of Abkhazia. Abkhazia’s foreign partners, including guests from Nagorno Karabakh were invited to participate in the event.

The presence of the representative of the Russian foreign ministry had angered official Baku. Azerbaijanis informed that they are ready to send a note of complaint to the Russian foreign ministry in connection with the participation of Artsakh’s representatives in the meeting between President of Abkhazia Raul Khajimba and Alexey Pavlinsky, the Director of the Department for CIS Affairs of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan