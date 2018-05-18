Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-05-18

YEREVAN, 18 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 May, USD exchange rate is down by 0.10 drams to 483.26 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.23 drams to 569.28 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.05 drams to 7.76 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 0.81 drams to 651.77 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 31.34 drams to 20035.18 drams. Silver price is up by 1.97 drams to 254.58 drams. Platinum price is down by 65.02 drams to 13828.08 drams.