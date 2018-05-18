Prime Minister expects continuous decrease of black market from new tax boss

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has visited the headquarters of the state revenue committee (SRC) in Yerevan where he introduced the new president of the agency, Davit Ananyan, to the staff, the government’s press service said.

PM Pashinyan thanked Vardan Harutyunyan, the former president of the SRC, for his work and wished good luck to the new president.

“The SRC, and the tax and customs systems have always been under the attention of the society, the press and the government. We are always talking about the reforms of these systems, but we also record that they aren’t sufficient and the reforms are required to be continued with a new impetus,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister pointed out two problems of the branch which must be solved soon. “First, not bother businesses and businessmen, second – ensure the continuous cut of the shadow economy and the steady implementation of the budget’s revenue part, and enlargement of the budget’s revenue part. It is in between these two boundaries, Mr. Ananyan, where I expect efficient activities. I believe that it depends on the activities of the state revenue committee, customs and tax bodies themselves whether or not we will be able to transform the positive energy which was built-up as a result of the latest political events into concrete economic results,” the PM said.

The PM said he expects speedy and serious results from the new SRC president, results which will be visible and tangible for citizens.

Prime Minister Pashinyan once again mentioned the fight against corruption and noted that corruption must be eradicated.

“We are in a time when the impossible becomes reality, therefore we must transform the issue into reality in all directions, and namely in terms of the anti-corruption struggle, and do doubts should exist in this regard”, he said.

