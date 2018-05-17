Expert on Iranian studies sees also Armenia’s interest in EAEU-Iran provisional agreement

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The signing of the provisional free trade zone agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the intensification of relations derive from Armenia’s interests, Vardan Voskanyan – expert on Iranian studies, told Armenpress.

“Taking into account the fact that Iran seeks to have quite close relations with the EAEU, the signing of the Iran-EAEU provisional agreement is very important. In addition, taking into account the US sanctions, I think there is an additional opportunity for Iran to create new economic cooperation field within the Eurasian economic states”, the expert on Iranian studies said.

Vardan Voskanyan said the intensification of the Iran-EAEU relations derives from Armenia’s interests, firstly because Armenia is an EAEU member, and secondly, it is the only country within that Union that has a land border with Iran.

“This land border is strictly important. The Aras free trade zone in Iran operates quite a long time, and the Meghri free economic zone in Armenia needs to be put into operation as soon as possible. This factor will help us to be able to use the whole potential existing in that field be that at Armenia-Iran and Iran-EAEU relations level”, he said.

Commenting on the sanctions being imposed on Iran and the EAEU’s interest towards that country’s market, the expert highlighted the huge volumes of the EAEU market and the Iranian market worth 80 million.

“The Iranian big market is very important for almost all EAEU states. In this sense Armenia is specifically interested in that market, and the geographical position contributes that we can act as a major bridge between Iran and the EAEU states in case of respective actions. It seems there are no major disagreements in this field. Of course, Iran will try to continue the sponsorship policy towards its own market, but the signing of the agreement, in fact, opens significant part of that market”, Vardan Voskanyan said.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran on May 17 signed a provisional free trade zone agreement at the Astana economic forum.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan