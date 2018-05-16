RPA lawmaker says time is needed for assessing new Police Chief Osipyan’s work

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. RPA faction MP Artur Gevorgyan says time is needed for assessing the work of new Police Chief Valery Osipyan, reports Armenpress.

During the meeting with reporters in the Parliament, the lawmaker said he is not against the appointment of Valery Osipyan as Police Chief, but added that time is need for assessing his work.

“Everything is very calm, peaceful and normal. Let give [him] time, and time will show. A new government has been formed, I want them to succeed and work well”, he said.

MP Artur Gevorgyan, who is the son-in-law of former Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan, was asked what the former Police Chief is doing now. The lawmaker said he enjoys his rest.

The Armenian Parliament elected Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister on May 8 which was followed by the formation of the new government.

According to the PM’s proposal, President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on relieving Vladimir Gasparyan from the position of the Police Chief. According to another decree, former deputy police chief of Yerevan Valery Osipyan was appointed as Police Chief.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan