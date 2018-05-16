Armenian military CBRN specialists participate in Russia expert meetings
YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Colonel Vardan Nshanyan – head of the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops (RCBP) of the Armenian Armed Forces, is leading a military delegation to Kostroma, Russia – where Armenian specialists are participating in the May 15 – May 17 of expert assemblies and discussions of RCBP field, the defense ministry said.
RCBP is also known as CBRN - Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan
