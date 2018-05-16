‘We continue exercising our powers’ – CEC Chairman on work with new government

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia continues exercising its powers as prescribed by law, CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan told reporters on May 16, reports Armenpress.

Asked whether he imagines his joint work with the government led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the CEC Chairman said: “We have our functions, powers and duties that are defined by the Electoral Code. We continue conducting our functions as we did before”.

As for holding snap parliamentary elections, the CEC Chairman said when elections are set, the CEC functions will launch from that moment.

Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister of Armenia by the Parliament on May 8. The new government was formed on May 12: all ministers and deputy PMs were appointed on that day. PM Pashinyan announced on May 15 that snap parliamentary elections are possible to be held this year.

