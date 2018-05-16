Government likely to sack Diaspora ministry's veteran chief of staff
YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will discuss the issue of sacking Chief of Staff of the Diaspora ministry Firdus Zakaryan. The draft decision is included in the agenda of the upcoming May 17 Cabinet meeting.
New minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan will present the draft decision.
Zakaryan is serving as Chief of Staff since 2009, a year after the ministry was established.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan
