Armenian FM receives Swedish parliamentary delegation

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on May 16 received the delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the Parliament (Riksdag) of Sweden Björn Söder, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests, the Armenian FM attached importance to the visit of Sweden’s parliamentary delegation, stating that Sweden is a key partner for Armenia since independence. The FM noted that the inter-parliamentary effective cooperation contributes to further strengthening the inter-state relations.

Björn Söder thanked for the reception and also congratulated Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on his appointment, expressing hope that during his tenure the Armenian-Swedish friendly relations will further deepen and expand.

FM Mnatsakanyan introduced the guests on the recent developments in Armenia and the steps of the new government which enjoys the public’s support.

The meeting agenda also covered issues relating to strengthening the Armenian-Swedish political dialogue, boosting the commercial ties, the educational-cultural cooperation, the collaboration in the fields of IT, innovations, creative education, as well as expanding the legal framework. The meeting also touched upon the mutual cooperation directions in international platforms.

The Armenian FM thanked for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Swedish Parliament on 2010.

The two officials also attached importance to the signing of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), stating that it will open new cooperation prospects both at the Armenia-EU and the Armenian-Swedish bilateral formats. The sides also highlighted the quick ratification of the CEPA by the Swedish Parliament. The Swedish parliamentarians assured that they will do everything possible to quickly complete the ratification process.

FM Mnatsakanyan also introduced the Swedish parliamentary delegation on the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict exclusively through peaceful means.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan