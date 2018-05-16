Garo Paylan releases details from meeting with jailed lawmaker Selahettin Demirtas

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of Turkey’s Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Garo Paylan on May 15 visited jailed lawmaker Selahettin Demirtas who has been officially registered by the party as a candidate for the president in the upcoming election, Armenpress.

“I visited our candidate for the president Selahettin Demirtas who is in prison in Edirne. We have worked for hours. I have conveyed him thousands of greetings. He also sends greetings to everyone”, Paylan said on Facebook, adding that he has returned from Edirne with a great enthusiasm.

The ethnic Armenian lawmaker also posted a photo of the note written by Demirtas which says: “Garo Paylan conveyed me the greetings. I also send you my sincere greetings and love”.

On May 15, Garo Paylan received a permission by the Turkish justice minister to visit Demirtas. Paylan said on Twitter that he has applied to the Turkish justice ministry with the request to meet with Demirtas 18 months ago, but only now the minister provided him that permission.

Selahattin Demirtaş is jailed since 2016 pending proceedings over terror related charges. The jailed lawmaker faces up to 142 years imprisonment if found guilty on terror related charges.

Turkey will have both presidential and parliamentary snap elections on June 24. The country will transition into a presidential system from its current parliamentary system after the elections.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan