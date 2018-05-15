May 15 – International Family Day

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. May 15 is celebrated in Armenia and across the world as the International Day of Families.

This day was declared by the 1993 resolution of the UN General Assembly, Armenpress reports.

This day enables the state and local authorities and the society, as well as the NGOs, to pay attention to family issues, for the support of holding family events and targeted campaigns.

According to the May 20, 2010 decision of the Armenian government, May 15 has been declared as a Family Day. In connection with this day, a number of Armenian MPs presented legislative initiatives aimed at making an amendment in the Law on Holidays and Remembrance Days.

In addition to Armenia, the Family Day is also celebrated in Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Tajikistan, Greece and etc.

