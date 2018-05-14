Moldova granted with observer status in EAEU

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council voted in favor of granting Moldova with a status of an observer in the Eurasian Economic Union, ARMENPRESS reports Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s expanded format session.

The decision was adopted during the narrow format session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. Earlier, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Yury Ushakov announced that in case of a positive outcome Moldova’s President Igor Dodon will participate in the expanded format session of the Council as the representative of an observer state in the EAEU.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan