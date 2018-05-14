Russia considers Armenia key partner and ally in region, says Putin

SOCHI, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Russia considers Armenia a key partner and ally in the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi on May 14, Armenpress correspondent reports from Sochi.

Putin said Russia is Armenia’s key trade partner and expressed hope that these ties will not only be maintained, but will be multiplied. “I hope our relations will develop in the same way as they did so far, we will continue working in international platforms, starting from the UN, where Armenia and Russia have always assisted each other, up to the regional platform, both on economic and security matters”, the Russian President said.

The Armenian PM thanked for the meeting, stating that some issues are in the discussion agenda. “But the only one that is not subject to discussion are the strategic and allied relations between Armenia and Russia. I can assure that there is a consensus on this matter in Armenia, and no one has ever questioned and I hope will not question the Armenian-Russian brotherly relations. We have a great desire to give new impetus to our relations, both from political, commercial and economic perspectives. We hope to develop our ties at the military-technical direction”, Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that Armenia is attractive for Russian tourists which is very pleasant.

The Armenian PM highlighted Russia’s balanced stance on the domestic political issues of Armenia. “I think it was a very constructive position which received a good attitude not only among political circles, but also the society”, he said.

The meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin has kicked off in Sochi, Russia on May 14.

The discussion focused on issues of mutual interest. The meeting is being held ahead of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council sitting.

Armenia’s deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan, assistants to the Premier Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ruben Rubinyan and FM advisor, head of the CIS department Armen Ghevondyan attended the meeting from the Armenian side.

Ani Nazaryan

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan



