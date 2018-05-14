Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 May

New minister of culture says appointment was surprise for many


YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed minister of culture Lilit Makunts told reporters during her first day in office that understandably her appointment was a surprise for many people, just like the appointment of many other new Cabinet members was a surprise.

“What happened in Armenia after 31st of March was also a surprise, it implied logical continuation in the government also”, she said.

Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
