New minister of culture says appointment was surprise for many

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed minister of culture Lilit Makunts told reporters during her first day in office that understandably her appointment was a surprise for many people, just like the appointment of many other new Cabinet members was a surprise.

“What happened in Armenia after 31st of March was also a surprise, it implied logical continuation in the government also”, she said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan