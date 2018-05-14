Armenian PM meets with President of Moldova in Sochi, Russia

SOCHI, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with President of Moldova Igor Dodon was held in the Russian city of Sochi on May 14, Armenpress correspondent reports from Sochi.

The two leaders arrived in Sochi to participate in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

During the meeting PM Pashinyan expressed Armenia’s readiness to develop political, economic relations with Moldova.

The Moldovan President congratulated Pashinyan on his election as Armenia’s PM and wished him success. “The bilateral ties between Moldova and Armenia are dynamically developing. I expect that our mutually beneficial relations will also strengthen in the future for the benefit of the two countries”, President Igor Dodon said.

The Armenian delegation led by PM Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Sochi on May 13. On the sidelines of his working visit, the Armenian PM is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as other officials and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan