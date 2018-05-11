Last Cabinet meeting in this composition, says PM Pashinyan as new appointments are expected

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. After finishing issues on the agenda at the first Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Nikol Pashinyan, the Premier thanked the Cabinet and mentioned that this was the last Cabinet meeting in this composition.

“Dear colleagues, the Cabinet is gathered in this composition for the last time. Good luck to all of you. I wish good luck to the new upcoming government also,” Pashinyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister by the Armenian parliament on May 8 in the second round of voting.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against the candidacy of Nikol Pashinyan. He needed at least 53 votes to be named Prime Minister.

As required by the Constitution, a new government must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

The new Prime Minister must nominate candidates for deputy Prime Ministers and ministers within five days after the election to the President.

After the formation of the Cabinet, the Prime Minister must submit his government’s action plan for parliamentary debates within 20 days.

The parliament has seven days to debate the action plan. In the event of rejection of the action plan, the parliament is dissolved by virtue of law.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan