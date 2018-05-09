Armenia’s international reputation rises 10-fold after revolution – President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. The reputation of Armenia and the Armenian people in the eyes of the international community rose 10-fold following the recent domestic political developments in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Armenian President Armen Sarkissian told the reporters at the Victory Park. “One should be proud of today’s Armenia, because we managed to do something that no other country was able to do in the last years, decades. It was an “Armenia-style” revolution, where people carry out the revolution without clashes, with flowers, smile, joy and balloons”, he said.

President Armen Sarkissian assured that there will be repatriation. “The Motherland of any Armenian is here. I see there are already signs of repatriation. Everything will depend on us. If after some time this positive energy is preserved and the country moves forward, if there are positive steps, I think there will undoubtedly be repatriation”, Armen Sarkissian said.

Armenian lawmakers elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against.

The extraordinary sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off 12:00 for the second round of vote to elect a Prime Minister. Nikol Pashinyan, the opposition leader who spearheaded the recent nationwide demonstrations, was the only candidate for the position, just like during the first round on May 1.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan