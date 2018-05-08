Scientific-educational, spa-resort center: Artsakh presidential spox introduces Shushi’s development vision

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh is expecting numerous guests from Armenia and other countries during the May holidays, Davit Babayan –spokesman of the President of Artsakh, told ARMENPRESS, adding that this year is not a jubilee year and major events will not be held, but the traditional program will be implemented.

“Every year we are marching from Stepanakert’s Revival Square to the Memorial. Here we lay flowers and a wreath by paying tribute to the memory of heroes fallen in the Great Patriotic War, the Artsakh War. Thereafter, we go to Shushi where events are also being held”, he said.

Talking about the restoration of Shushi, Davit Babayan said in reality it is a difficult process. The task is not only to recover buildings, but to do everything to make it a viable city.

“In recent years a very important step has been taken, the basis for Shushi development has been put on. Of course, numerous houses have been renovated, new ones have been built, water, gas supply issues have been settled. The important is that the basis for making Shushi a scientific-educational, cultural centre has been put on. Modern museums, universities have been established here, a number of state institutions have been moved to Shushi which is very important”, the Artsakh presidential spokesman said, adding that there is an idea to establish a pan-Armenian university.

Davit Babayan stated that they will not be satisfied with this, other directions will also develop in Shushi. He informed that long ago Shushi had a great spa-resort potential, which, unfortunately, was eliminated during the years of war.

“This direction must be under spotlight. In addition to scientific-educational direction, if we manage to completely develop the spa industry which in its turn will contribute to tourism development, Shushi will become quite viable”, Davit Babayan said.

As for the situation in the border, Babayan said during these days the situation has been relatively calm, although Azerbaijan has not yet withdrawn some accumulations from the border.

May 9 is a triple holiday for the Armenian people. The victory of the Soviet nations, including Armenians, in the 1945 Great Patriotic War, the anniversaries of the Shushi liberation and creation of the Defense Army of Artskah are being celebrated.

