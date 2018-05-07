3 ethnic Armenians elected MPs of Lebanese parliament: preliminary results

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. According to the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections held in Lebanon on May 6, the Armenian community has already three MPs in the new parliament, editor-in-chief of Lebanon’s Aztag Daily Shahan Gantaharian told ARMENPRESS. He informed that 3 out of 4 candidates nominated by the ARF have been elected as MPs.

“Hakob Bagratuni, Hakob Terzyan and Alexander Matosyan from the ARF (Dashnaktsutyun) have been elected lawmakers of the Lebanese parliament. The candidates nominated by the Ramgavar (Armenian Democratic Liberty Party) and the Hunchakian party have not been elected”, Shahan Gantaharian said, adding that the voting results are not fully summed up yet: the results of votes of Armenian candidates, who have been nominated by the lists of non-Armenian political forces, are expected.

The ARF nominated 4, the Ramgavar – 3 and the Hunchakian -1 candidates for the parliamentary elections.

This year for the first time Lebanese citizens living abroad had a chance to participate in the voting.

There are 128 seats in the Lebanese parliament: the Armenian community has 6 seats. More than 10 parties were taking part in the parliamentary elections.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan