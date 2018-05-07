Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

State Revenue Committee records unprecedented rate of entries


YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia has recorded an unprecedented indicator for January-April of 2018 – a 14,5 billion drams over-performance of expected budget entries. State budget revenue totaled 390 billion drams – a 7,5% or 27,3 billion dram growth against the previous year’s same period, SRC said.

In April, the SRC recorded more than 130 billion drams in entries – 108,3 from tax revenues and 22 from customs bodies. Overpayments decreased 50 billion drams.

9 billion drams in VAT was returned to businesses in April.

SRC president Vardan Harutyunyan praised the indicators and tasked the officials to maintain the progressive pace in May also.

Signficiant growth was recorded in both exports and imports.

SRC said the progressive rate is a result of both only economic growth, but also tackling black market and administration.

