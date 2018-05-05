Yerevan school principal files for resignation amid severe criticism

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Ruzanna Azizyan, the principal of Yerevan’s Monte Melkonyan public school who was in the center of a protest demanding her to step down from office, has filed for resignation, Yerevan City Hall official Anna Stepanyan said during a meeting with teachers and parents in the school.

Stepanyan said that the principal’s resignation has been handed over to Mayor Taron Margaryan for further proceedings.

“I talked with the Mayor. He gave his agreement. If the staff and students of the school aren’t accepting this principal, then she will not work there,” Stepanyan, head of the City Hall’s Department of Public Education, said at the meeting.

A heated protest involving school children, parents, and staff took place May 4 in Yerevan’s Monte Melkonyan school. The protesters were demanding the resignation of the principal – Ruzanna Azizyan.

School children were chanting “Azizyan Go Away” outside the school.

Teachers were also involved, claiming to have been treated unfairly because of their participation in the latest demonstrations. Teachers claim the principal had even locked the exits of the school in order not to allow the teachers to join the protests.

Members of the opposition Yelk faction of Yerevan City Council were also present. They said they will insist Mayor Taron Margaryan to fire the principal.

The principal denies the accusations.

“I have never seen my students this way. This is organized”, she said.

