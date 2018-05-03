Yerevan bank attack: Perpetrator is Police Colonel

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Police released new details over the armed assault on one of the branches of the HSBC bank in Yerevan.

The Police told ARMENPRESS that the person who committed the attack is the head of the Center of violations detected by cameras of the traffic police, Police Colonel Daniel Danielyan.

On May 3, at 14:25, the Police were notified about an armed assault on the HSBC bank’s branch.

It was revealed that a man armed with a knife, grenade and a rifle, entered the bank, wounded two employees, one of whom died. The man has stolen money and escaped, but not so far.

The criminal also opened fire on police officers who arrived in the scene, wounding one of the police officers.

But the criminal was quickly neutralized and transported to police.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan