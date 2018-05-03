‘Continue carrying out duties in good faith until formation of new government’ – acting PM Karapetyan’s final Cabinet meeting request

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan thanked the Cabinet for joint work.

“Today is the last Cabinet meeting of our government in this format, and I would like to thank all of you for joint work. It was a very interesting period of time, I suggest we give accountability to the society on what we have done during this time. And my last instruction and request to all colleagues – we continue carrying out our duties in good faith until the formation of a new government. The function of a state official must be carried out until the end, regardless of emotions, regardless of the recently voiced fair or unfair criticism,” Karapetyan said.

The acting PM also noted that the agenda of today’s Cabinet meeting included ongoing issues. “We didn’t include fundamental issues of our staff regarding both healthcare, social-economic, or decrease of income tax, or healthcare insurance, in order to enable the next government to decide themselves to do it or not,” he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan