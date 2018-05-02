Nikol Pashinyan announces about stopping actions of civil disobedience in the country

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Head of “Yelk” bloc parliamentary faction Nikol Pashinyan announced that on May 3 he will be nominated as the candidate of Prime Minister of Armenia (second round) and urged to stop all the actions of civil disobedience in the country.

ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan announced that the MPs representing “Tsarukyan” bloc, “Dashnaktsutyun” and “Yelk” parliamentary factions will sign his nomination as the candidate of the PM (35 signatures are required for the 2nd round). “The RPA held a faction session today based on which they announced that will support the people’s candidate”, Pashinyan said, adding that the people will have time to rest.

He urged the people to follow his Facebook page through which he will inform the public about the developments, stressing that in any case the people should remain ready.

Nikol Pashinyan called on everyone to gather on the day of the election of the Prime Minister, May 8.

