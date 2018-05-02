State Minister of Artsakh holds meeting with South Ossetia’s FM in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s State Minister Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Ossetia Dmitry Medoyev on May 2 in Stepanakert, Harutyunyan’s office said.

At the meeting State Minister Arayik Harutyunyan stressed that the continuous development of relations with South Ossetia has important significance for Artsakh. In order to convey new qualities to bilateral contacts, the State Minister suggested to focus also on creation of business ties and issues of economic cooperation.

FM Dmitry Medoyev thanked for the warm reception and noted that South Ossetia also highly values the development of partnership with Artsakh.

Medoyev welcomed Harutyunyan’s suggestion on creating economic ties between the countries and presented South Ossetia’s opportunities which can be the basis for business interests.

The sides also discussed several issues relating to creation of regional and stable communication.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan