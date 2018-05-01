Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 May

Skiers and climbers die in Swiss Alps due to bad weather


YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Four skiers and two climbers have died in separate incidents in the Swiss Alps after bad weather swept through the Valais region on April 30, BBC reports.

The skiers from France, Italy and Germany were among a party of 14 who failed to reach a mountain cabin more than 3,000m (9,850ft) above sea level.

The Police said one of them died due to a fall and three of hypothermia. Five survivors are in a serious condition.

An alarm was raised for the climbers on Sunday but weather delayed the search.

The Police said they were aged 21 and 22. Their nationality is still unknown.

