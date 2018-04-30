Armenia’s Sevak Khanagyan rocks Eurovision stage in 1st rehearsal

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s entry for the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest Sevak Khanagyan just finished the first rehearsal of his song Qami (meaning Wind in Armenian) on stage for the upcoming first semi-final in Lisbon, EurovisionTV reported.

“Sevak's rehearsal starts with calm white lighting, with red and white lights flashing halfway through the song. Sevak is on the stage all by himself, without backing singers or dancers, which adds to the power of the performance.

The impressive prop structure on stage also adds to the strength of Sevaks' performance, as he stands in the middle of the stage surrounded by monoliths in various heights”, Eurovision TV said.

“It was my first time on the Eurovision stage and I really enjoyed it. I want to thank the whole team and I can not wait to get back on the stage to perform for the audience”, Sevak told EurovisionTV after the rehearsal.

Sevak will take the stage again for the second round of rehearsals on Friday, 4th of May. Sevak Khanagyan will participate in the first Semi-Final on Tuesday, 8th of May.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan