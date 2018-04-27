State Revenue Committee denies village official’s accusations on rally-related inspections

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee (SRC) has denied the statement of the village official of Nor Kyank, which village head had made during the rally in the Republic Square in Yerevan, the SRC said.

The village official had accused the SRC in deliberate tax inspections and fines against a village (Vosketap) woman who owns a shop because of the woman’s participation in the opposition rallies.

But the State Revenue Committee has denied the accusations, and mentioned that tax services have not carried out any inspections in the mentioned village in 2018.

“At the same time, SRC, being a depoliticized structure, finds it noteworthy to remind that the SRC continues its functions as required by law regardless of the location of businesses. At the same time, the SRC calls of all taxpayers to ensure the implementation of their tax obligations timely and under procedures defined by law regardless of the ongoing political processes in the country”, SRC said in a statement.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan