82-year-old movie legend Armen Dzhigarkhanyan regains consciousness after brief comatose state

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Acclaimed Armenian-Russian actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan has regained consciousness and is in a stable condition following his hospitalization in a comatose state.

“The artist is in a stable condition. Today he will be transported to one of the best clinics of the capital [Moscow]”, a source told TASS.

The 82 year old actor was hospitalized on April 26 in Moscow. It was reported that Armen Dzhigarkhanyan suffered a heart attack and he was put on artificial respiration in the hospital.

Elina Mazur, Dzhigarkhanyan’s attorney, confirmed his hospitalization saying that the cause was the consequence of pneumonia which the actor had suffered earlier in the winter.

This is already the third hospitalization of the actor this year.

Dzhigarkhanyan, one of the most renowned living film and stage Armenian and Russian actors, has appeared in more films than any other Russian actor with more than 250 appearances.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan