Acting Finance Minister says domestic political tensions have an impact on economic development

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Domestic political tensions have an impact on economic development, acting Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan told the reporters after Cabinet meeting.

“It’s necessary to do everything to overcome this situation with maximal benefits and minimal loses and if we want to have a legal state, we have to rely on law. We continue working normally. The Ministry of Finance has to work 10-12 hours as it did in the past”, Aramyan said.

According to him, the profitability of Eurobonds issued by Armenia was in line with global trends until April 12-13, and drastically increased after. He noted that experts of financial markets are quick to respond, and rise f interest rates could be recorded, but it dropped after Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan