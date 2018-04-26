Five ethnic Armenians dead in Russia restaurant gas leak

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. The investigative committee of Bashkortostan, Russia, launched criminal proceedings over the deaths of five people in a restaurant of Ufa.

Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper reported that earlier on April 13, one of the employees of the restaurant entered the utility hole without wearing a protective mask to close the water vault, but lost consciousness shortly afterwards. Five others entered the manhole to help their colleague, but they too lost consciousness.

Four employees died instantly, while one died later in the hospital. Another employee is hospitalized.

The likely cause of death is a methane leak – an odorless and colorless gas which mainly accumulates in underground facilities near water. The restaurant is located near Belaya River, which explains the gas accumulation.

Similar cases happen when businesses fail to maintain proper safety precautions and fail to train their staff accordingly.

The restaurant is owned by the local Armenian community.

All victims were ethnic Armenians.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan