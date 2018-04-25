Stripping MP Pashinyan of parliamentary immunity not in agenda - HHK

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. HHK (Republican Party of Armenia) parliamentary faction leader Vahram Baghdasaryan reassures that there is no issue of stripping opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan of parliamentary immunity in the agenda.

“We didn’t discuss such issue, and for other comments about this question you can address the Prosecutor General’s Office”, he told reporters.

Asked by a reporter if he would personally vote in favor of stripping Pashinyan if such an initiative would in fact happen, Baghdasaryan advised not to be guided with “ifs”.

On April 23, at 16:00, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned as widespread protests entered the 11th day. On the same day, as required by law, the government resigned.

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan was named acting PM at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Later it was announced that Mr. Karapetyan will have a meeting with Mr. Pashinyan – leader of the opposition – on April 25. But around midnight of April 24, the government said that the meeting has been cancelled because the opposition leader unilaterally made new demands. Acting PM Karen Karapetyan addressed the President to organize a meeting in a format of his preference, with participation of a wide spectrum of political parties within and outside the parliament.

The President said Wednesday that he has commenced consultations with both parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces.

Earlier on April 24, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference that the people’s candidate should be decided in the Republic Square of Yerevan. Pashinyan suggested announcing the name of the candidate and it will be decided by the people’s response.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan said the only way to determine a choice of the people are elections. Karapetyan said he is in favor of snap elections.

