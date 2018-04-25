LIVE UPDATES: Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan leads supporters through Yerevan as demonstrations continue after April 24 silence day

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his crowd of supporters resumed their rallies April 25 from the Republic Square of Yerevan. Earlier on April 24, all sides agreed to put aside political differences to honor Armenian Genocide victims.

12:30 – Police release statement calling on drivers who take part in ongoing rallies in Yerevan to maintain law and order, respect the rights of others and to behave within the framework of reasoning. Many have been seen driving recklessly.

12:45 – Protesters attempt to shut down Arshakunyats Avenue, Garegin Nzhdeh Square and nearby streets, Halabyan – Kievyan intersection. Pashinyan-led crowd marches through Yerevan.

In the early morning of April 25, a group of students began marching down Abovyan Street towards Republic Square.

Pashinyan, wearing the same outfit for already the 13th day, camouflage t-shirt and a hat, and also a beard – is seen leading the crowd from Charents Street to Alek Manukyan Street.

Pashinyan said he has had a meeting with EU Ambassadors stationed in Armenia. He said he is planning to meet with the Russian and US Ambassadors soon.

Police presence is seen in central streets and Republic Square.

Earlier on April 24, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference that the people’s candidate should be decided in the Republic Square of Yerevan. Pashinyan suggested announcing the name of the candidate and it will be decided by the people’s response.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan said the only way to determine a choice of the people are elections. Karapetyan said he is in favor of snap elections.

On April 23, at 16:00, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned as widespread protests entered the 11th day. On the same day, as required by law, the government resigned.

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan was named acting PM at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Later it was announced that Mr. Karapetyan will have a meeting with Mr. Pashinyan – leader of the opposition – on April 25. But around midnight of April 24, the government said that the meeting has been cancelled because the opposition leader unilaterally made new demands. Acting PM Karen Karapetyan addressed the President to organize a meeting in a format of his preference, with participation of a wide spectrum of political parties within and outside the parliament.

The President said Wednesday that he has commenced consultations with both parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces.

