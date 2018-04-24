Armenian Genocide commemorated in Greece

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Hundreds of Armenians have organized a candlelight vigil outside the Greek Parliament on the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, reports Armenpress.

The event participants burned the flags with photos of Talaat Pasha, the organizer of the Genocide, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The youth were holding posters “Unity, fight, victory” outside the Greek Parliament. They were also holding a poster depicting Artsakh’s flag which was titled “This is our land, this is Armenia”.

The Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman government has been documented, recognized and acknowledged by eyewitness reports, laws, resolutions and the decisions of numerous states and international organizations.

There are numerous documents considering the massacres of the Armenian people as a pre-planned and thoroughly implemented act of genocide. Organizations like the Council of Europe, the European Parliament, a number of UN Committees, the World Council of Churches, MERCOSUR parliament and others acknowledged the Armenian Genocide.

Many countries have recognized the Armenian Genocide: Uruguay is the first country that acknowledged the Genocide in 1965. The following countries have condemned and recognized the massacre of Armenians as a genocide based on international law: France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Russia, Poland, Lithuania, Greece, Slovakia, Cyprus, Lebanon, Uruguay, Argentina (2 laws, 5 resolutions), Venezuela, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Canada, Vatican, Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, the Czech Republic, Australia’s state of New South Wales, 48 US states.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan



