Armenian Genocide commemorative events to be held in Istanbul, Turkey

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Commemorative events dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide will be held in Istanbul, Turkey, Agos reports.

The events are organized by the Human Rights Association’s Committee “Against Racism and Discrimination”.

This year as well the event will launch in the Sultanahmet square.

Thereafter, a commemorative event will be held in the Sisli Armenian cemetery, near the grave of Sevag Balikci, the ethnic Armenian serviceman of the Turkish Army who was killed on April 24 in 2011. At 19:15, the commemorative events will end in the Tunel Square of Istanbul's Beyoglu district.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan