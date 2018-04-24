LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-04-18
LONDON, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.45% to $2439.00, copper price down by 0.29% to $6965.00, lead price down by 0.88% to $2352.00, nickel price down by 3.75% to $14100.00, tin price down by 0.46% to $21500.00, zinc price down by 1.15% to $3223.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 0.27% to $91750.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 08:57 UN chief urges to intensify efforts toward peaceful negotiated solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- 08:53 European Stocks - 23-04-18
- 08:52 US stocks - 23-04-18
- 08:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-04-18
- 08:50 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 23-04-18
- 08:49 Oil Prices up - 23-04-18
- 08:10 APRIL 24: Armenians worldwide commemorate 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide
- 00:47 36-year-old demonstrator suffers heart attack, dies in Yerevan rally
- 04.23-21:12 Nikol Pashinyan - Karen Karapetyan negotiations to be held on April 25
- 04.23-20:41 Artsakh Defense Army releases new footage showing mobilization of Azerbaijani troops
- 04.23-20:36 Edward Nalbandian receives parliamentary delegation of Finland
- 04.23-20:31 Minsk Group urges NK conflicting sides to withdraw heavy equipment
- 04.23-19:52 Artsakh’s President meets with 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan in Yerevan
- 04.23-19:43 President Sarkissian accepts Cabinet’s resignation
- 04.23-19:23 President Armen Sarkissian receives U.S. Ambassador
- 04.23-18:53 Aghvan Vardanyan assesses Serzh Sargsyan’s decision to step down as an act of a person of state mentality
- 04.23-18:43 Karen Karapetyan urges all political forces to depoliticize April 24
- 04.23-18:35 Another 4 ministers re-appointed
- 04.23-18:07 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-04-18
- 04.23-18:06 Asian Stocks - 23-04-18
- 04.23-17:56 CoE Commissioner for Human Rights discusses ongoing events in Armenia with Ombudsman over phone
- 04.23-17:55 National Assembly factions to nominate candidates for Prime Minister’s post within 7-day period
- 04.23-17:53 First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan substitutes Sargsyan in accordance to legislation
- 04.23-17:48 1st President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan meets with President of Artsakh in Yerevan
- 04.23-17:32 Nadia Murad calls on all countries to recognize Armenian Genocide
- 04.23-17:22 Armen Ashotyan assesses Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation as political courage
- 04.23-17:21 President re-appoints four ministers
- 04.23-17:20 International community must make efforts to sober up Baku and withdraw military equipment from frontline – Armenian FM
- 04.23-16:12 URGENT: Prime Minister Sargsyan resigns
- 04.23-15:48 Opposition calls on unarmed servicemen not to take part in rallies
- 04.23-15:46 Secular and spiritual leaders of Armenia and Artsakh address joint call to people on the eve of April 24
- 04.23-15:24 Kremlin calls ongoing events in Armenia domestic affair
- 04.23-15:09 URGENT: Arrested opposition MPs released
- 04.23-14:42 Henrikh Mkhitaryan calls for peaceful solution of Armenia unrest
- 04.23-14:26 Former officers spread fake news by wearing uniforms, police say
16:12, 04.23.2018
Viewed 28407 times URGENT: Prime Minister Sargsyan resigns
19:02, 04.21.2018
Viewed 3224 times Armenian President arrives to overcrowded Republic Square of Yerevan to negotiate with opposition MP
17:48, 04.22.2018
Viewed 2494 times URGENT: Artsakh military releases footage showing Azerbaijani mobilization of manpower, equipment
17:56, 04.17.2018
Viewed 2088 times Asian Stocks - 17-04-18
19:05, 04.22.2018
Viewed 1976 times Armenian official advises SOAD’s Serj Tankian to refrain from anti-constitutional calls