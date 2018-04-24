LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-04-18

LONDON, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.45% to $2439.00, copper price down by 0.29% to $6965.00, lead price down by 0.88% to $2352.00, nickel price down by 3.75% to $14100.00, tin price down by 0.46% to $21500.00, zinc price down by 1.15% to $3223.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 0.27% to $91750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.